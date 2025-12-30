Person killed, firefighter injured in South Richmond house fire

RICHMOND, Va. — One person died in a South Richmond house fire overnight Tuesday and a firefighter suffered minor injuries while responding.

Flames and smoke were visible when CBS 6 arrived to the home along Schutte Avenue. Emergency responders worked to extinguish the fire and search the structure.

The identity and gender of the victim have not been released. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

An update on the injured firefighter's current condition was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

