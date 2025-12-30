Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cold snap grips Virginia through the New Year

Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — A bitter cold front has settled over Virginia, bringing temperatures significantly below seasonal averages as the year winds down.

A High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory are in effect in western Virginia until Tuesday at midday. Wind gusts are expected to reach 55 to 60 mph, which could lead to isolated power outages or downed tree limbs.

Under mostly sunny skies highs on Tuesday will struggle to reach 40°F with wind chills keeping the "feels like" temperature below freezing all day.

Another cold night tonight with clear skies, lows drop into the mid 20s.

New Year's Eve and New Year's Day remain fairly dry but more clouds begin to move overhead. Highs staying cold in the low 40s with freezing nights.

Temperature at midnight will be close to freezing as we ring in the New Year.

The week ahead remains chilly and dry, with daytime highs consistently in the 40s.

