Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

$2500 reward offered for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted for Richmond murder

U.S. Marshals are offering a $2500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Richmond man wanted for killing a Petersburg man in the city's East End last summer.
Raven Street Murder
Posted at 10:34 PM, Feb 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-24 23:17:37-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- U.S. Marshals are offering a $2500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Richmond man wanted for killing a Petersburg man in the city's East End last summer.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Raven Street for a report of a shooting just before 9:25 p.m. on July 3, 2023, according to Richmond Police.

Local News

Police ID man found dead in car that veered off Richmond street

WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
1:42 PM, Jul 07, 2023

When police arrived, they found a car in the woods that they believe veered off the road at Ford Street.

Officers said 23-year-old Darryl Jordan Jr. was found shot to death in the driver’s seat. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Domishek Forbes
Domishek Forbes

Twenty-eight-year-old Domishek Forbes is wanted for conspiracy to commit murder, officials said.

Police said Forbes "should be considered armed and dangerous."

If you have information that could help investigators or have seen Forbes, call the U.S. Marshals tip line at 202-307-9100 or Detective S. Ledbetter at 804-337-0399.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone