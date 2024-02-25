$2500 reward offered for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted for Richmond murder

RICHMOND, Va. -- U.S. Marshals are offering a $2500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Richmond man wanted for killing a Petersburg man in the city's East End last summer.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Raven Street for a report of a shooting just before 9:25 p.m. on July 3, 2023, according to Richmond Police.

When police arrived, they found a car in the woods that they believe veered off the road at Ford Street.

Officers said 23-year-old Darryl Jordan Jr. was found shot to death in the driver’s seat. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Twenty-eight-year-old Domishek Forbes is wanted for conspiracy to commit murder, officials said.

Police said Forbes "should be considered armed and dangerous."

If you have information that could help investigators or have seen Forbes, call the U.S. Marshals tip line at 202-307-9100 or Detective S. Ledbetter at 804-337-0399.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

