Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: St. Christopher's Saints

2024 Record: 5-6

Season Result: lost to St. Michael The Archangel 18-6

Head Coach: Lance Clelland, 12th season (65-39)

Returning Starters: N/A

Of Note: For the second straight year, 3 of the Saints' losses to their biggest rivals were by 10 points or less. This year is focused on being a better 4th quarter team. Chase Roberts returns at QB1 as does OL/DL Darius Gray, one of the most recruited linemen in the nation. Walker Turley, a 3-time All-State selection also returns. The Saints open the season with a big test against Huguenot in the first-ever meeting between the programs.

Don't miss Central Virginia's most honored local high school football show at 11:15 p.m. starting Friday, Aug. 29 on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.
