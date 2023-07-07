Watch Now
Police ID Petersburg man found dead in car that veered off Richmond street

Posted at 1:42 PM, Jul 07, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- Authorities have released the name of the Petersburg man found dead inside a car officials said veered off a Richmond street Monday night.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Raven Street for a report of a shooting just before 9:25 p.m., according to Richmond Police.

When police arrived, they found a car in the woods that they believe veered off the road at Ford Street.

Officers found 20-year-old Darryl Jordan Jr., of Petersburg, in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

The victim, who police said suffered a gunshot wound, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were available at last check.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

