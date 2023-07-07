Watch Now
Take part in the STOP the Violence Town Hall in person or online

Posted at 2:37 PM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07 14:38:00-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- CBS 6 is hosting a STOP the Violence Town Hall to allow the community to ask leaders their questions and share their solutions.

The town hall will take place on July 13. If you would like to attend click here to RSVP.

The town hall will be held from 6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. at:

Richmond Police Training Academy
1202 West Graham Road
Richmond, VA 23220

If you cannot attend in person, the town hall will stream on WTVR.com, Facebook, and YouTube. You can ask questions during the stream or by using the questionnaire below:

