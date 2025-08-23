Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Weekend high temperatures slightly below normal

Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be mostly sunny in eastern Virginia this morning, with some clouds west of I-95.

We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine today. Clouds will increase from the south this afternoon into this evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. It will be a little more humid today.

Coastal Flood Alerts remain in effect for eastern Virginia into Sunday.

Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday will be humid with variable cloudiness. An area of low pressure off the Mid-Atlantic coast will spread some clouds and possibly a shower into southeastern Virginia. A cold front approaching from the west will cause scattered showers and storms in the mountains. A few isolated storms are possible in the metro later in the day. Highs will range from the lower to upper 80s.

The cold front will pass on Monday morning. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny in the afternoon. A sprinkle is possible near the coast. It will turn less humid with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday through the end of the week will be pleasant with very low levels of humidity. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny. Highs will range from the mid 70s to the lower 80s, and overnight lows will be in the 50s to around 60. Far northwestern areas could drop to the upper 40s to around 50 on a few mornings.

Tropics: A strong tropical wave is located northeast of Puerto Rico. This shows high signs of development, and it will track towards or just east of Bermuda. If it strengthens into a tropical storm, it will be called Fernand.

A tropical wave in the central Atlantic shows low signs of development. It will track westward towards the Lesser Antilles and Caribbean.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

The-Weather-Authority-1280x720.jpg

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

CBS 6 Weather Authority Meteorologists
Zach Daniel

Zach Daniel

Mike Goldberg

Mike Goldberg

Tom Patton

Tom Patton

Meteorologist Mike Stone

Mike Stone

Julie Watkins Biopic.png

Julie Watkins

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone