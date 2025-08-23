Weekend high temperatures slightly below normal

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be mostly sunny in eastern Virginia this morning, with some clouds west of I-95.

We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine today. Clouds will increase from the south this afternoon into this evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. It will be a little more humid today.

Coastal Flood Alerts remain in effect for eastern Virginia into Sunday.

Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday will be humid with variable cloudiness. An area of low pressure off the Mid-Atlantic coast will spread some clouds and possibly a shower into southeastern Virginia. A cold front approaching from the west will cause scattered showers and storms in the mountains. A few isolated storms are possible in the metro later in the day. Highs will range from the lower to upper 80s.

The cold front will pass on Monday morning. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny in the afternoon. A sprinkle is possible near the coast. It will turn less humid with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday through the end of the week will be pleasant with very low levels of humidity. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny. Highs will range from the mid 70s to the lower 80s, and overnight lows will be in the 50s to around 60. Far northwestern areas could drop to the upper 40s to around 50 on a few mornings.

Tropics: A strong tropical wave is located northeast of Puerto Rico. This shows high signs of development, and it will track towards or just east of Bermuda. If it strengthens into a tropical storm, it will be called Fernand.

A tropical wave in the central Atlantic shows low signs of development. It will track westward towards the Lesser Antilles and Caribbean.

