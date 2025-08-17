Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
At least 1 dead after quadruple shooting in Richmond, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Richmond news and weather update for Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025
RICHMOND, Va. — At least one person was killed after four people were shot early Sunday morning on Richmond's Southside, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Richmond Police were called to the 1700 block of Clarkson Road just before 4 a.m. for a report of a shooting, according to online emergency communication logs. That address is the Southwood Apartments.

Sources told Burkett that one person was pronounced dead at the scene while another person was driven to an area hospital. Two other people suffered gunshot wounds, according to those sources.

Major Crimes detectives were investigating and processing the crime scene as of 8 a.m.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

