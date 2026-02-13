Richmond launches free rewards program to boost local business shopping with 6% cashback

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond has launched a free customer rewards program designed to encourage residents to shop at local businesses throughout the city.

The RVA Open Rewards program, available through the Bludot Open Rewards app, offers cashback at 400 participating businesses ranging from retail stores to restaurants.

Shoppers earn 6% cashback on purchases through Feb. 18, after which the rate drops to 5%. The rewards are credited automatically at no cost to shoppers or businesses.

"Small businesses are really the backbone of the city of Richmond," Richmond's Economic Development Authority Marketing Manager Bryonna Head said.

The program saw more than 100 app downloads within its first few hours of launch this week.

Patrick Weaver, owner of Le Cache Dulcet coffee shop on Broad Street, said the program will help drive traffic to his year-old business.

"Everybody likes to save money, and get money back, so I'm excited for that," Weaver said. "I feel like it would encourage people to spend more."

The city aims to keep local dollars within Richmond while supporting neighborhood businesses.

