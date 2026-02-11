You can now earn rewards for shopping at local businesses in Richmond. Here's how.

RICHMOND, Va. — The City of Richmond Department of Economic Development has launched a free customer rewards program designed to encourage residents to shop at local businesses throughout the city.

RVA Open Rewards, hosted on the Bludot Open Rewards app, allows customers to earn cashback on purchases at participating Richmond businesses including Ruby Scoops, Sugar & Twine, Fountain Bookstore, and the Virginia Repertory Theatre.

The program typically offers 5% cashback, but during Richmond's Love Shopping Local Week from Feb. 11 to 18, customers can earn 6% cashback on their purchases.

To participate, shoppers create an account through the Bludot Open Rewards app and shop normally, linking a credit card or uploading receipts to earn and redeem rewards.

The pilot program comes at no cost to shoppers or businesses.

"Richmond's small businesses are the backbone of our local economy," Mayor Danny Avula said. "RVA Open Rewards gives residents a simple, meaningful way to invest in the places that make Richmond unique."

Businesses interested in participating in the program can express their interest here.

