Richmond Flying Squirrels hiring hundreds for new CarMax Park positions

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Flying Squirrels are hosting job fairs to fill hundreds of part-time and seasonal positions ahead of Opening Day at the new CarMax Park.

J&G Workforce Development is working with the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the San Francisco Giants to hire new employees, especially looking for people who live in the city.

"The overall staffing number is going to be significantly larger at CarMax Park than the Diamond," said team general manager Anthony Oppermann. "I think that's one of the other things that we're excited about too. Like this is a genuine opportunity now for individuals to be a part of this year round."

Oppermann said many of the new positions are in guest experience including ushers and concierges for different sections throughout the new ballpark.

WTVR Richmond Flying Squirrels general manager Anthony Oppermann

Other part-time and seasonal positions available include fan services associate, store associate, lead retail associate, ticket seller, mascot, and Squirrels Squad entertainment team member.

The next job fair is sponsored by Richmond City Council President Dr. Cynthia Newbille and will be held on Monday, February 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lucks Field located at 1925 U Street in the city's East End. Another job fair is Thursday, February 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Diamond at 3001 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

Unlike the Diamond, CarMax Park will be open throughout the year for concerts, corporate retreats and other events.

"Historically at the Diamond we had 69 Flying Squirrels games. Well, CarMax Park is being built as a multi-use entertainment venue," Oppermann said. "There are going to be all sorts of things happening year round that are really going to allow folks who join us in these part time and seasonal positions to really make this into a full time side hustle — rather than just April through September."

The first job fair was held at Virginia Union University on Wednesday.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.