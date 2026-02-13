Their dad was killed near Byrd Park. Today, on his birthday, they got justice.

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond judge sentenced Kendell Oliver to 72 years in prison Thursday for his role in the 2024 killing of jewelry salesman Wilson Negron.

Oliver, convicted in October alongside co-defendant Daquan Brunson, was found guilty of first-degree murder, use of a firearm while committing murder, robbery resulting in death, conspiracy to commit robbery, and using a firearm to commit robbery. Brunson, identified as the shooter, received a jury recommendation of 100 years in prison.

Prosecutors said that on June 12, 2024, Negron was fatally shot during a robbery in the 1300 block of Hampton Avenue, near Byrd Park. Police arrived around 6:30 p.m. to find the 46-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died at a hospital.

Known to friends as "Will," Negron spent more than a decade selling and trading gold and silver at Bellwood Flea Market. Friends described him as warm, generous, and devoted to his wife and children.

On Friday, Negron's daughters reflected on the sentence, which exceeded the minimum recommendation of 60 years sought by the prosecutor, and on the loss of their father.

"I don't think the time will ever be enough," Jazzanaya Negron said. "Unfortunately, a life was taken and Mr. Oliver gets to continue to live on this earth. It should have been life for him, but we're happy we got justice today."

The sentencing fell on what would have been Negron's 48th birthday. His family described it as bittersweet.

"This is his second birthday in heaven," Jazzanaya said. "We're going to celebrate in the fashion that he would, by going out to eat something good. He loved out-of-this-world foods, alligator, snakes, all kinds of things."

Nadia Negron remembered her father as "a very good man" who was "loved by a lot of people" both at home and where he worked.

Tayvia Negron called him "a sweet soul" who "saw the beauty in everything," while Nadia noted, "He kept everything so positive."

The family said they are committed to keeping their father's spirit alive.

"We're trying to keep your positivity alive and keep the family together as much as we can," Nadia said in a message to her father.

Jazzanaya added, "I love you, we miss you, we wish you could be here. Your spirit will never die."

Tayvia concluded, "Happy birthday. We got the justice we needed today."

Oliver's defense attorney said they intend to appeal, noting that Oliver maintains he is innocent.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

