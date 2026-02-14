Legacy of young basketball star Jaylen Martinez honored through memorial games

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — It has nearly been one year since Jaylen Martinez, a promising young basketball star, died in an accidental shooting. Friday, several of Jaylen's coaches hosted a basketball game series called the "Biggest Apples All Star Games" in his memory, alongside his mother, Ciera Martinez.

"I hate that we are here for this reason," Ciera Martinez said. "It's really hard having to go to these things to do in honor of your son, because he should be here."

Jaylen was at a friend's house when the accidental shooting took place.

"Basically there was loaded guns in the house that he was at, he was there with friends," Ciera Martinez said. "Accidental shooting, it's basically the gist of it, at a home where guns weren't stored properly with teenagers and minors and Jay was killed instantly from a gunshot."

Gerard Dean, who coached Jaylen, noted that the event was about more than honoring Jaylen.

"Also this event is to talk about gun prevention, keeping these guns up away from these kids, putting a lock on it," Dean said. "Not saying that you should own a gun or if you shouldn't. I'm not the guy to tell you that, but if you do have a gun, keep it up."

Players and coaches both participated with Jaylen on their minds. The basketball star was set to play for Benedictine before his tragic death.

"It doesn't matter who wins or loses. It's always about J5," one player told CBS 6.

Ciera Martinez shared her appreciation for the community after the loss of her son.

"Having to do things like this because your son, he should be here," she said. "We shouldn't be doing things in memory or honor of him, he's 13 years old, but again, like I said, to see the love and the outpour from not only the kids, but the adults."

She also hopes the event reminds parents that tragedy could strike at any minute.

"I want adults to take away from this that any of these kids, like, this could happen to anybody," Ciera Martinez said. "We've gotta love our kids while we're here. We have to protect not only our kids but other kids as well."

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube