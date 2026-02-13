Virginia Union University celebrates Black history through music at 'Still Rising' event

RICHMOND, Va. — There are many ways to experience history, whether through a book or maybe a documentary. But sometimes the best way to do it is through sounds that really touch the soul.

Virginia Union University played host to the "Still Rising: The Soundtrack of Black History" event at the Center for African American History and Culture Thursday evening. It was the school's tribute to the 100th anniversary of Negro History Week and the spirit of Dr. Carter G. Woodson, the man often called the father of Black history.

Felicia Cosby, director of the Center of African American History and Culture at VUU, said that music has always been an integral part of Black history — one that was born out of necessity.

"When we were penalized for learning, when we were penalized for literacy, oftentimes music was the way that we communicated with the spirituals," Cosby said.

Many of the acts who played were well-respected community performers of the greater Richmond area, along with VUU's gospel choir.

