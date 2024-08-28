Watch Now
'Nimble' Richmond Raceway will rebound from NASCAR race weekend loss, business owner says

Posted
and last updated

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- One area businessman believes Richmond Raceway will rebound after NASCAR confirmed the venue is losing one of its two NASCAR races in the 2025 season.

This will be the first time since 1959, outside the COVID-impacted seasons, that the eastern Henrico track has not hosted two races in a season.

Dan Schmitt, the Brookland District Supervisor for Henrico County, owns RMC Events. Those are the folks in the yellow and blue shirts who do everything from security to taking tickets at the gate and parking at Richmond Raceway.

A Cup Series race uses about 600 of his workers and is the largest one-day event RMC handles. He has received dozens of questions from his employees and constituents about the future of their work and the track.

Schmitt is confident the facility will continue to be a hub for activity and events in the area even with one fewer NASCAR race per year.

“Our staff will adapt with other events. That track has been nimble. They have done boat shows and bass shows and camper shows,” Schmitt said. “We’ve vaccinated hundreds of thousands of people, and our staff had an opportunity to work for that. So we’ll find work on those other weekends. And I think the track will prove that they’ll be nimble in how they find it.”

As a board of supervisors member, Schmitt said Henrico County will continue to do all it can to support the track in whatever they choose to host.

One example is the new Nitrocross race coming to the raceway in about a week and a half.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

