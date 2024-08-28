NASCAR drops Richmond race for Mexico. Fans fire off emails in disgust: 'I'll NEVER watch races again'

RICHMOND, Va. -- NASCAR executive vice president and chief venue and racing innovations officer Ben Kennedy announced Tuesday that NASCAR was replacing one of Richmond's two racing weekends with a stop in Mexico. It did not take long for Richmond racing fans to share their voices about the decision. Scroll down to read some of the emails sent to the CBS 6 Newsroom following NASCAR's decision to drop a Richmond race.

Michele Logan

Dear Nascar. I might be coming to an end with racing. Slowly but surely "The Powers that Be" can be proud. I'm sure I'm not the only one. I know there has to be changes over time, but this is going too far. Taking revenue away from towns and fans who have counted on NASCAR. There are those of us who in no way can afford or would want to travel outside the States. Not to mention how dangerous it is in Mexico. The enjoyment of the race is already ruined with the politics and money. It's not about who's the best, it's who has the $$$. And Now this. I know this will fall on deaf ears, because you're only thinking of The Almighty $$, Not all the Loyal Fans that made NASCAR what it is!!! I'm glad I can remember when NASCAR was Great American Racing.

Susan Pierson

This is one of the worst things NASCAR has ever done to the racing fans and supporters of Cup racing. 👎to this plan.

Scott Leitzel

My family and I attended both Richmond races for probably 30 years then they did away with the night races, and this is when we quit going. Now they want to take a race away and run it in Mexico. What a shame. This is why I am no longer the NASCAR fan that I used to be. I remember the day that the race tracks were filled to capacity and it was hard to get a ticket. What happened to those days? Today you are lucky to see the stands half full. NASCAR has become a joke and it's sad.

Rachel McGraw

Dear WTVR, thank you for covering this story. Has NASCAR forgotten who their fans are? Do they even watch the news? Do they seriously believe that we will risk our lives and those of our family and friends to cross the border into cartel country while taking food out of the mouths of our neighbors to watch a race? This is ludicrous!

Jim Freeman

NASCAR continues to search the globe for new fans, as they lose those who have been faithful followers. The empty seats NASCAR is currently experiencing cannot be attributed to racing promoters, but to the dictatorial manner in which NASCAR runs the program. They do not regard and hear the wisdom of team owners, who can offer capable advice. The "sound of silence" will soon be heard by NASCAR. They may soon realize racing is no longer the choice of sports fans, sad but true. A major loss for Richmond, one of America's greatest racing venues.

Lloyd Walker

It's hard to fault NASCAR for wanting to expand their brand internationally, just like Formula 1 has expanded into the US and Asia. At least Mexico City has a real race course, not like the Rose Bowl's ridiculous go-kart track. If this works out, we could see further expansions until perhaps almost all US tracks only have one race per season.

Claude Perkins

NASCAR has done more in recent years to ruin the sport for fans, from their stupid playoff format to moving race dates and eliminating tracks. Now they think going out of the country will build their brand. What's next, a race in Australia? This sport is an American racing series, NOT Formula One!!! Not to mention the added travel expense. It increases the cost for smaller teams, who may not have the financial means to do this. NASCAR brags about cost containment, but then incurs more travel and fuel costs. I guess to them it is all about their bottom line. Now teams must buy franchises to be assured starting spots, and fans must purchase streaming packages in order to watch races not nationally carried on network television. It's all about the money and they don't give a hoot if it economically hurts tracks or local economies that have stuck with them for decades!!! It stinks plain and simple!!!



