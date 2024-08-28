Some Richmond racing fans unsurprised at NASCAR announcement: 'It doesn't draw the same crowd'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some Richmonders expressed different feelings following the Tuesday announcement that NASCAR will strip the city of one of two racesin the 2025 season.

There has never been a one-race weekend in Richmond since 1959. NASCAR announced that the lost race would be moved from Richmond to Mexico City.

Raynor Johnson who has been attending races since he was a kid called the move sad and frustrating, but not surprising.

He believed the decision came down to money. Johnson said he has seen a decline in attendance over the years and believes NASCAR is moving races from some cities in hopes of selling out one as opposed to having two half-full races.

“There’s a lot to do and people are busy and the races at Richmond have been kind of boring for most people," Johnson said. "They've been called the action track, but the surface is so worn out it is tough for guys to get out there and go out there."

Carrie Dickerson has also been catching races for more than three decades. In recent years, she’s prioritized driving out of state to watch races because she said morale has gone down at the Richmond Raceway.

“It doesn’t seem to draw the same crowd. NASCAR changed things. Their Saturday night race is no more which is what everyone liked to do," she said.

While the June 2025 race weekend won’t happen in the River City, both Johnson and Dickerson hope the hype will come back for the sport they love and that Virginians will show up to show NASCAR they shouldn’t pump the breaks on racing in the Commonwealth.

“I’d like to see people really go out and support Martinsville, Bristol and next August sell out Richmond raceway," Johnson said.

NASCAR will release its full schedule on Thursday, and Richmond will learn when its one-race weekend is set to take place.

