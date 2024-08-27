Richmond loses NASCAR race weekend; community loses millions of dollars in tourism revenue

RICHMOND, Va. -- A NASCAR official confirmed Tuesday that Richmond Raceway is losing one of its two NASCAR races in the 2025 season.

It would be the first time since 1959, outside the COVID-impacted seasons, that the eastern Henrico track has not hosted two races in a season.

Jordan Bianchi, a reporter for The Athletic, wrote Monday that NASCAR planned to take a June race away from Richmond Raceway and move it to Mexico City.

The Henrico Citizen reported 2009 studies that found race weekend generates nearly $169 million in economic impact for the region and about $42 million in tax revenue.

This is a developing story.

