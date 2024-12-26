Watch Now
Man killed in Richmond triple shooting on Christmas, police say

Richmond news and weather update for Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024
Clarkson Road Triple Shooting
RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a triple shooting that left one man dead on Christmas at an apartment complex on Richmond's Southside.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Clarkson Road for the report of random gunfire just before 9:30 p.m., according to Chelsea Taylor with Richmond Police. That is at the Southwood Apartments.
"Officers arrived and located an adult male down and unresponsive in the stairwell of an apartment building," Taylor said. "He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene."

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that the man was shot in the chest.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Officers found a man at the scene, and a third man was driven to an area hospital, according to officials.

Police called both victims' injuries non-life threatening.

No additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information about the crime was urged to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at 804-646-3246 or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

