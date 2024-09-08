Crews work 2-alarm fire at Richmond apartment complex

RICHMOND, Va. -- Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex on Richmond's Southside early Sunday morning.

Crews were called to the 6000 block of Willow Oaks Drive at the Willow Oaks apartments just after 2:35 a..m., according to emergency communication logs.

There has been no word yet from Richmond Fire about how many units were impacted or what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.