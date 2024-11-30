Teen shot near Richmond park, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A young person was injured in a shooting near a park on Richmond's Northside early Saturday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Richmond Police found a juvenile male shot in the 3000 block of Alpine Avenue around 12:25 a.m. That is in the Highland Terrace neighborhood not far from Hotchkiss Park.

The victim's status was downgraded about an hour later to a non-life-threatening injury, according to those sources.

Major Crimes detectives continue to investigate the shooting.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

