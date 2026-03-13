Richmond's annual neighborhood cleanup program starts this weekend: What to know

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's Department of Public Works (DPW) is kicking off its annual neighborhood cleanup program this weekend.

From March 14 through Nov. 5, DPW crews will visit 15 neighborhoods twice on Saturdays, offering residents an opportunity to safely dispose of bulk items at no cost.

All cleanups are from 8 a.m. until noon, light rain or shine.

The city advises residents to place their items out Friday evening for DPW crews to collect the next morning.

Examples of accepted items include furniture, mattresses, tires (four per household), appliances, lawn mowers (remove gasoline), carpet and brush or bulk trash items that must be cut into four-foot lengths and bundled.

Items that will not be collected include electronics, construction debris, hazardous waste items, paint and glass.

Click here for more information.

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