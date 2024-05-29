Richmonders hold rally to address city's affordable housing crisis

RICHMOND, Va. -- On Tuesday night, Richmonders and advocates spoke out about regarding the city's affordable housing crisis.

Richmond leaders officially declared a housing crisis just over a year ago.

Members of the new Virginia majority held a rally ahead of a Tuesday evening city council meeting and then spoke before councilmembers.

They are calling on the city to take action.

This comes after CBS 6's recent reporting on a rise in evictions in the city's public housing which several city council members have spoken out against.

Advocates are demanding emergency rental and utility assistance and more eviction protection.

"The housing crisis in Richmond is rapidly becoming one of the worst in the entire country," one Richmonder said. "I know this all too well personally dealing with a mold-infested apartment for over eight months. This experience has resulted in my son being hospitalized over 28 times."

As part of the city budget that was approved earlier this month, $100 million will be used for affordable housing projects over the next five years.

The budget also included more funding for the eviction diversion program.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!