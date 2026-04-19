Runners share why they love Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k: 'You're all running as one'

Watch the full report from WTVR CBS 6 Photojournalist Phillip Waddy in the video player above.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Nearly 27,000 runners hit the pavement for the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k, bringing energy, community spirit and personal stories to the iconic Richmond tradition.

Participants shared a variety of reasons for taking part in the 6.2-mile race, ranging from honoring family members to celebrating major life milestones.

"We love the 10K. It's always a good time, fun. We like making people smile," one woman, who ran dressed as the Road Runner with her sidekick sporting a Wile E. Coyote costume, told CBS 6's Joi Fultz at the station's Cheer Zone.

WATCH: Heat forces early turnaround for some runners at 2026 Monument Avenue 10k

Heat forces early turnaround for some runners at 2026 Monument Avenue 10k

"I love it because the whole community, they're all here," one young girl told Fultz. "It's like you're all running as one."

For many, the course itself and the atmosphere keep them coming back.

"There's a lot of energy. It's consistent, and this is a nice run. It's not too hilly, so you can get a little incline up, incline down," one man said.

Local News Show off your Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k photos WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

Others used the miles to pay tribute to family members who have passed away.

"I always run for a cancer society in honor of my father," one woman said.

"So I have an aunt that passed away from cancer," another runner said.

The race also served as a backdrop for celebrations. Some participants were spotted walking the course to celebrate a friend's 50th birthday, while one couple ran to celebrate their upcoming wedding on the 31st.

"Love the community coming together just out here to have a good time," the bride-to-be, who was running the race in a wedding gown, said.

Local News Heat forces early turnaround for some runners at 2026 Monument Avenue 10k WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff