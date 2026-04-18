High temps force early turnaround for some runners at Monument Avenue 10k

RICHMOND, Va. -- High temperatures forced organizers of the 2026 Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k to turn some runners around about two hours into the race on Saturday.

Sports Backers updated their Event Alert flag system to red after consulting with their medical team and emergency personnel,

"Attention: Due to high temperatures, and in accordance with our event alert system, we are now operating at a Red Alert level. Any participants who have not reached the intersection of Malvern and Monument by 10:35AM will be turned around early," organizers texted runners and walkers.

Organizers said they made the call "to ensure the continued safety of all participants."



WATCH REPLAY: CBS 6 Cheer Station from Monument Avenue 10k

Temperatures were in the upper 50s and lower 60s before the race started, with forecasts predicting it would hit 80 degrees before noon.

For comparison, last year's event had sprinkles and temperatures in the 40s to around 50 degrees, with wind chills in the 30s to lower 40s.

Leading up to the race, Sports Backers communicated with meteorologists and medical experts about the warmer forecast, encouraging participants to hydrate and "listen to their bodies."

Nearly 26,000 runners and walkers took part in the Saturday event presented by Kroger. The weekend also featured the Collegiate Running Association 10k Road Race National Championship and Atlantic Union Bank 10k Mini.

Since 2000, the event has welcomed more than half a million participants. More than 90 percent of participants come from Central Virginia.

Drone video from CBS 6 Cheer Station at 2026 Monument Avenue10k