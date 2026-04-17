Look for CBS 6 Cheer Station from Monument Avenue 10k

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k, dubbed "RVA's favorite spring tradition," is back on Saturday.

"Since 2000, the event has welcomed more than half a million participants and grown into the largest race in Virginia and one of the premier 10ks in the country," organizers with Sports Backers said. "With more than 90 percent of participants coming from the Richmond region, the race remains a true hometown celebration, complete with porch parties, spirited cheer zones, and the unmistakable energy that defines Richmond in the spring."

The CBS 6 Cheer Station, located in the median at Monument and Tilden, features many of your CBS 6 friends as well as Storm Rider 6 to motivate runners and walkers.

WTVR CBS 6 Cheer Zone

We'll also be streaming LIVE coverage from our cheer station on our CBS 6 Streaming App and WTVR.com/LIVE2. Our app is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store.

So be sure to stop by and say hello to Joi Fultz to give a shout-out to friends and family.

There are just a few hours left to sign up. If you're interested in running or walking the Monument Avenue 10k, click here to sign up by 10 a.m. Saturday.

WTVR CBS 6 is once again a proud sponsor of Richmond's favorite race.

Photo Galleries PHOTOS: CBS 6 Cheer Station at Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k