2026 Monument Avenue 10k Forecast: Warm weather for race day

RICHMOND, Va. -- This year's Monument Avenue 10k will be dry and warm.

Temperatures will be in the mid 60s before the race starts, and will hit 80 before noon. The majority of the 10k will have temperatures in the lower 70s. It will be slightly humid, and there will be a light southwesterly wind.

(WTVR)

For comparison, last year's event had sprinkles and temperatures in the 40s to around 50. It was breezy enough for wind chills in the 30s to lower 40s.

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