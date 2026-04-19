How 'hard move' helped Peter Borger, University of Richmond alumnus, take 1st in Monument Avenue 10k

RICHMOND, Va. — Peter Borger, a University of Richmond alumnus, returned to his college city to win the Monument Avenue 10k on Saturday.

Borger said he battled hot temperatures and a tight lead pack before making a decisive move in the final stretch to secure the victory with a time of 30:04.16.

"I made a pretty hard move in the last [mile]," Borger said. "And that kind of, kind of opened up that pack of three that we were running with, and I was kind of able to make a sizable gap on the second place guy, and that allowed me to, to get the win."

The win comes just three weeks after Borger competed in the Olympic trials for the marathon, finishing with a time of 2:15:24. He said he wasn't sure how his body would recover from the marathon or handle the warm weather, but he ended up feeling strong.



WATCH: Runners share stories at the Monument Avenue 10k: 'It's always a good time'

Runners share stories at the Monument Avenue 10k: 'It's always a good time'

Returning to Richmond holds special meaning for Borger. He ran for the University of Richmond, where he met his fiancée. He also credited his coach, Steve Taylor, for developing his passion for the sport.

"I actually ran at the University of Richmond, so coming back to the city of Richmond to race is also really meaningful to me," Borger said.

Borger offered advice to novice runners, emphasizing that consistency is the key to success.

"Just running is so cumulative where like all you have to do is keep doing it and stay consistent at it," Borger said.

He praised the supportive nature of the running community, noting that everyone on the course is chasing their own personal goals rather than just trying to beat the person next to them.

"There's so many people that are on the start line that have their own personal story and own personal goals that I think makes the running community so special," Borger said.

Borger said he hopes to return for next year's race if his schedule allows.

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