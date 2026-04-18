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Show off your Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k photos

Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k is Saturday in Richmond
Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k is Saturday in Richmond
Bill and Julie prep for CBS 6 Cheer Station on Monument Avenue
2025 Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — Nearly 26,000 runners and walkers took part in the 27th Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k in Richmond on Saturday. We want to see your race day photos. Share them on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page or check out the photos in the thread below.

Special Coverage of Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K

 

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