Congresswoman pushing to extend program to replace stolen SNAP benefits as reports of theft increase

RICHMOND, Va. — It's a crime affecting the most vulnerable, theft of food assistance benefits, and it's already impacted hundreds of families in Central Virginia.

Currently, there's a federal program in place that allows people the opportunity to get their stolen benefits back, but the program is set to expire in just two weeks.

The program was established under a law passed by Congress in late 2022, and it gives states the authority to replace peoples' stolen Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits using federal funds.

However, the expiration date on this protection is December 20, and it's coming at a time when benefit theft is skyrocketing in Richmond and across the country.

Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan, who represents the City of Richmond and other parts of Central and Southside Virginia, believes the stakes are too high to allow the program to end.

On Thursday, she sent a letter to her colleagues on the Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, urging them to include the extension of the benefits replacement program in any proposed temporary government spending measure.

WATCH: Richmond sees 'incredibly alarming' increase in reports of stolen SNAP benefits

Richmond sees 'incredibly alarming' increase in reports of stolen SNAP benefits

In her letter, McClellan cited two CBS 6 stories: one where we reported that the Richmond Department of Social Services saw a 2,000% increase in cases of stolen benefits in November and another highlighting the impact on local food banks which are filling the gaps to meet families' immediate needs.

"Many low-income households now face impossible choices between putting food on the table or paying essential bills. In some cases, parents skip meals to ensure their children have enough to eat," McClellan wrote. "Indeed, local food pantries and non-profit organizations reported a steep uptick in demand for food assistance within their communities. While these organizations have stepped up to support their neighbors, they cannot address the crisis alone."

In our reporting, CBS 6 spoke with several victimized mothers who said the theft of their food assistance made it difficult to feed their children.

WATCH: Richmond moms upset with how long it's taking to replace stolen SNAP benefits

'This is pain and suffering:' Richmond moms disappointed in time it's taking to replace stolen SNAP benefits

McClellan said their stories escalated her sense of urgency to address this issue.

“Hearing those stories directly helps to put a face to the problem. This is not just a statistic about, you know, 2,000%. These are people who are trying to feed their families," Rep. McClellan told CBS 6. “I think it's just distressing and heartbreaking, and we need to do everything we can to help keep this from happening, and if we can't, then to provide relief for these families.”

Mekel Johnson, a Richmond mother, who said over $800 was stolen from her in November and later replaced, said the thought of the program ending was "crazy" to her, especially if the theft continues.

“They need to take into consideration the kids, because the kids are the only ones that suffer when this happens. So I mean, if they don't really care about the kids, then the program should end. But the kids are very important, and we have to feed these kids," Johnson said.

McClellan said she has not seen any language regarding a temporary government spending measure, so she does not know whether SNAP benefit protections will be included.

Aside from temporarily funding the government past December 20, she would like to see the replacement program permanently codified.

She's encouraging anyone who has experienced benefit theft to contact her office.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok