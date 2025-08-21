Richmonder vacationing in Outer Banks as Hurricane Erin looms shares experience: 'I don't feel nervous'

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — While parts of the Outer Banks are under mandatory evacuation orders, some visitors are choosing to stay put in areas not affected by the orders.

Jenny Jones, sister of CBS 6 anchor Julie Bragg, is vacationing in Nags Head with her family this week. Nags Head is not under a mandatory evacuation order.

On Wednesday, Jones shared video showing large waves crashing on the beach where they're staying. She said they're expecting similar conditions Thursday, along with increased winds.

Despite the stormy weather, she said her family feels safe riding out the storm.

"For some reason, I don't feel nervous," Jones said. "A number of years back, before I had children, we were evacuated, so we came home to Richmond, and then the evacuation was lifted. So we came back to the Outer Banks, only for the storm to stall and really actually hit when we were here. And that year we were oceanfront. And that was quite the experience! This doesn't feel like that at all."

