Tickets go on sale Friday for 'Les Misérables' at Altria Theater in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Tickets will go on sale Friday for "Les Misérables," the Tony Award-winning musical about broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption, coming to the Altria Theater in Richmond this December.

Cameron Mackintosh, who first conceived the acclaimed new production to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary in 2009, said the "phenomenon of Les Misérables never fails to astound."

"No show in history has been able to continually reinvent itself and remain a contemporary musical attracting new generations of brilliant new talent, many of whom go on to international stardom," Mackintosh said. "No show in the world has ever demonstrated the survival of the human spirit better than Les Miz, and it's time to let the people sing again. We are all thrilled to be bringing her home to you."

The show will run Tuesday, Dec. 2 through Sunday, Dec. 7 with eight performances. Click here for ticket info.

