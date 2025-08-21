RICHMOND, Va. -- A vintage clothing shop in Lakeside has just doubled its footprint after taking over an adjacent storefront left empty by a controversial fire in 2024. Dames RVA, which has operated at 5402 Lakeside Ave. since early 2023, recently expanded into the former Lakeside Burgers & Fries space next door. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Damien Chew expands Dames RVA vintage clothing shop in Lakeside
Posted
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Entertainment
Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!
📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.