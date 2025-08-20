Gov. Youngkin gives update on Hurricane Erin as it approaches coast

RICHMOND, Va. — Wednesday evening, Gov. Glenn Youngkin gave an update on Hurricane Erin as it approaches the coast.

"As of 4 p.m. today, Hurricane Erin remains a strong Category 2 hurricane. The storm will make its closest pass to Virginia early Thursday morning. It will be offshore," Youngkin said. "It will bring tropical storm-force winds and very dangerous marine conditions, incredibly dangerous riptides, very strong surf and, of course, tidal flooding. That is what we're most worried about."

The governor urged residents in the eastern Virginia area to be prepared for any impact because of Erin's strength, despite the fact that it will not reach the shore.

"This is a dangerous storm and because of the size of this storm, even though it is offshore, we will see rain bands that will bring heavy rain as well over the course of tomorrow and Friday," Youngkin said. "Make sure you have a plan. Do not drive through heavy water, your car is not a submarine. Turn around, do not drown."

Youngkin urged Virginians to get information from trusted sources as updates continue to come in, such as local news outlets and notices from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

The Weather Authority is predicting the following impacts to the Mid-Atlantic coast:



Waves over 12 feet will be possible along the Atlantic coast. Dangerous rip currents will continue, and high surf advisories are in effect.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for the waters off the Atlantic coast, as well as for the Chesapeake Bay. Wind gusts in excess of 39 mph are possible.

Coastal Flood Alerts are in effect Thursday into Friday for all of eastern Virginia. Water levels will be 1 to 3 feet above normal during high tide cycle

State leaders will continue to give updates as they monitor Erin.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.