Richmond sees 2,000% increase in reports of stolen SNAP benefits: 'Sometimes I go without eating'

RICHMOND, Va. — A significant increase in stolen food benefits impacted hundreds of families across Richmond this month, according to local social services leaders who called the widespread issues "incredibly alarming."

Multiple families who rely on the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) told CBS 6 that their benefits suddenly disappeared and, in some cases, have not yet been replaced.

"Sometimes I go without eating"

Musheerah Townes said she noticed suspected fraudulent activity on her account beginning in July and said it continued through October.

“When I checked on the seventh, and my benefits came, it said $0, but when I went and researched the transaction, it was five stores in New York and Philadelphia that used my card. I received [the benefits] at 12 o'clock, and by 12:44, all five stores used my food stamps, which was $620," Townes said.

When it first happened over the summer, Townes said she went up to the Richmond Department of Social Services (RDSS) center on Southside to report the fraud. While there, she observed lots of other people experiencing similar problems.

“It's been so many people coming down here talking about it and trying to get it fixed and resolved," Townes said. "This whole inside was packed."

She said RDSS issued her a new EBT card and PIN. However, her money kept disappearing.

“Even though after every store I went to, I changed my PIN number, it still occurred," Townes said.

In total, she said about $1,500 has been taken from her over the months.

Townes said she was told by RDSS that her benefits would be replenished within 30 days. However, she said they still have not been replaced.

Being on a fixed income, the situation has put a strain on her efforts to support her three children.

“I have to take care of my kids, pay bills, and still manage to buy food. Sometimes I go without eating because my kids have to eat, and that's not fair to nobody," Townes said. “This is not caring about the kids when they have to wake up and wonder what they’re going to eat, or wonder if they're going to have something to eat in the refrigerator because their mama is doing their best.”

As to how her benefits were swiped, she doesn't know.

“They don't give us no type of answer," Townes said.

A 2,000% increase in stolen benefits

City officials and local social services leaders addressed the schemes during a Richmond City Council human services committee meeting on Thursday.

They said there's been a 2,000% increase in reported SNAP fraud cases, with at least 420 people in Richmond potentially impacted in the month of November, which they described as "incredibly alarming."

"We do know that there have been a number of instances where individuals' benefits are simply no longer there on their EBT cards," said Traci DeShazor, Richmond's Deputy Chief Administrative Officer of Human Services.

DeShazor said similar scams are happening nationwide but that there's been a particular uptick in the city.

As to how fraudsters are hacking accounts, RDSS Deputy Director Sarah Raring said it's multi-faceted.

“Sometimes when an individual inserts their EBT card, an image is created, and the funds are then immediately depleted. Some of those center around PIN numbers, so we are encouraging our customers to create more difficult PINs, to oftentimes change their PIN, and also to monitor their account to make sure that there's not an issue with it," Raring said.

Raring said DSS aims to replace benefits within ten days, but she said receiving incomplete fraud claims from customers can delay the process.

In the meantime, council members are discussing ways to secure emergency funding for those who cannot wait to afford food.

“We are literally working on the fly with how to come up with solutions so that we're going to not delay people from getting the help that they need, from getting groceries and other supplies for their kids and families," said Councilmember Stephanie Lynch.

Lynch said the city is partnering with non-profit organizations and food pantries to get grocery store gift cards and other resources to sustain families in the interim.

"The impacts are very real. The sense of urgency is very real," Lynch said. "The trauma of going in your cabinet and not having food, not only is that a health issue, but that is absolutely a desperate situation to be in as a family."

Townes is now calling on government entities to put in place robust prevention measures and to thoroughly investigate and hold accountable the parties responsible for putting vulnerable families at risk.

“They will continue to do it if nothing is being done about it," Townes said.

Richmond Police said detectives are aware of several incidents of SNAP fraud and are assisting the Virginia Department of Social Services, which is the lead agency in the investigation.

CBS 6 reached out to the state department of social services and has not heard back.

A city spokesperson said local social services departments are also responsible for investigating reported theft. She a majority of the transactions in question appear to be coming from out of state.

