Richmond seniors receive laptops through AT&T partnership

RICHMOND, Va. — Seniors at Armstrong High School received a boost for their educational and career futures when 213 refurbished laptops were distributed through a partnership with AT&T.

The laptop giveaway took place at the school, where students, school leaders, AT&T representatives and Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan gathered to celebrate the initiative aimed at providing students with essential technology access.

"These aren't just laptops, these are keys, keys to opportunity, keys to discovery, and keys to the future," said one student speaker. "With them we can dive into educational endeavors, research new ideas, and prepare ourselves for our careers ahead. That's how powerful this gift is."

The partnership between AT&T and Virginia schools has provided students with more than 1,000 laptops since 2021, addressing the critical need for technology access both in school and beyond graduation.

The initiative recognizes that laptop access extends far beyond classroom assignments, serving as essential tools for college applications, job searches and career preparation in an increasingly digital world.

