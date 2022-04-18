Richmond Restaurant Week: $35 three-course meals for a good cause

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Restaurant Week is underway in Richmond, Virginia. The week-long event, which raises money for Feed More and its programs like Meals on Wheels, the Kids Cafe, and Mobile Pantry, runs from April 18 thru April 24, 2022.

"Richmond Restaurant Week offers diners the opportunity to experience a three-course meal at the city’s best, locally-owned restaurants for less than $35," a message posted to the event's website read. "Richmond Restaurant Week has had a lifelong commitment to donating a portion of every meal purchased to Feed More - a Richmond-based nonprofit that collects, prepares, and distributes food to our neighbors in need."

In 2022, $5.22 of every meal will be donated to Feed More.

The following Richmond restaurants are participating in Richmond Restaurant Week:

Alewife

Bar Solita

Beijing on GroveCasa Del Barco – Chesterfield Town Center

Casa Del Barco – Short Pump

Casa Del Barco – Canal Walk

East Coast Provisions

Fat Dragon

Julep's

La Grotta

Lucky AF

Max's On Broad

Osaka Sushi & Steak

Quirk Hotel Lobby Bar & Q Rooftop

Rowland Fine Dining

Sam Miller's

Southbound

Southern Kitchen

Tang & Biscuit

Tarrant's Cafe

Tarrant's Cafe West

The Boathouse at Short Pump

The Boathouse at City Point

The Boathouse at Rocket's Landing

The Boathouse at Sunday Park

The Daily Kitchen & Bar

The Daily Kitchen & Bar at Short Pump

The Hard Shell Downtown

The Hard Shell at The Shoppes at Bellgrade

The Shaved Duck

West Coast Provisions

Wong Gonzalez

Wong's Tacos