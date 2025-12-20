Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Police: Man wounded in Richmond shooting; investigation ongoing

Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025
Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025
Richmond Police Generic Crime Cruiser Day
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was injured in a shooting in Richmond's Northside on Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of St. James Street, which is in the Gilpin Court public housing neighborhood, around 8:15 a.m., officials with Richmond Police said.

The victim, who was found with a gunshot wound, was taken to an area hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.

No suspect information or additional details were available at last check.

"The investigation is ongoing," police said.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

📱More Richmond news from WTVR.com

A dry and mild weekend Virginia Democratic operative arrested on child pornography charges Richmond's Operation Vaporize finds 274 violations in vape shop crackdown Kehillah RVA to hold eighth annual Hanukkah celebration this weekend Family of boy, grandmother killed in Richmond house fire releases statement Passengers pack Richmond Airport as AAA predicts record number of travelers I-95 North reopens after multi-vehicle crash Ticket lottery open for Virginians who want to attend Spanberger's inauguration Local developer picks up restaurant-anchored lot on Brookland Park Blvd Chilly night ahead with a nice weekend expected for central Virginia

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone