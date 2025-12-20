Police: Man wounded in Richmond shooting; investigation ongoing

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was injured in a shooting in Richmond's Northside on Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of St. James Street, which is in the Gilpin Court public housing neighborhood, around 8:15 a.m., officials with Richmond Police said.

The victim, who was found with a gunshot wound, was taken to an area hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.

No suspect information or additional details were available at last check.

"The investigation is ongoing," police said.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.