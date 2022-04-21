Watch Monument Avenue 10k Course Cam Preview

RICHMOND, Va. -- Time is running out to sign up for the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K presented by Kroger this Saturday.

The in-person run returns to the traditional Monument Avenue course after the pandemic forced the race to change course the last two years.

Check out the 2022 Course Cam Preview in the video player above. And look for the CBS 6 Cheer Station in the median at Monument and Tilden. We’ll have Storm Rider 6 and some of your favorite CBS 6 staffers on hand to motivate you.

We'll also be streaming LIVE coverage from our cheer station starting at 8:30 a.m. on our 24/7 streaming channel. (Android TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire or Roku. Search: WTVR Richmond.)

So be sure to stop by and give a shout-out to your friends and family.

Click here to sign up for the Monument Avenue 10K.

WTVR CBS 6 is once again a proud sponsor of Richmond's favorite race.