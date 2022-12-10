Watch Now
Blessing of the Animals 'brings people together' in Richmond

Posted at 3:38 PM, Dec 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-10 15:38:20-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmonders and their pets gathered in Shockoe Slip Friday afternoon for the annual Blessing of the Animals.

The blessing was performed by Rev. Karen Thompson of Thompson's Border Collies.

In addition to getting their furry friend blessed, those in attendance also had the chance to meet with the officers and horses of the Richmond Police Mounted Unit.

The event was a fun way to celebrate working animals and animal companions.

“We enjoy doing it every year because it brings people together,” said Sue Ramsey, who helped organize the event. “This time of year can be very stressful, so intentionally we keep this very simple. We do it at 12 noon in front of the fountain that was originally built for working animals.”

Guests were also encouraged to bring apples and carrots for the police horses.

