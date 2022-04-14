Another warm day with strong, afternoon storms possible

RICHMOND, Va. — Thursday will be another warm day with highs in the low to mid 80s. An approaching cold front will trigger scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. The best chance for storms in the metro will be after 3 p.m. Some storms could have some hail and strong gusts.

Friday will become mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

A cold front may bring a shower or two on Saturday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Sunday will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Much of next week will have highs in the 60s and 70s. Our next system will bring rain Monday into Monday night.

