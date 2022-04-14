Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Another warm day with strong, afternoon storms possible

Showers and storms arrive this afternoon
Posted at 7:21 AM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 08:00:59-04

RICHMOND, Va. — Thursday will be another warm day with highs in the low to mid 80s. An approaching cold front will trigger scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. The best chance for storms in the metro will be after 3 p.m. Some storms could have some hail and strong gusts.

Friday will become mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

A cold front may bring a shower or two on Saturday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Sunday will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Much of next week will have highs in the 60s and 70s. Our next system will bring rain Monday into Monday night.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

📱 Trending on WTVR.com and CBS 6 News App
Fentanyl kills Virginia girl two weeks after 16th birthday If you send a nude nobody asked for you can be fined $500 Hundreds mourn Highland Springs student killed in Henrico Gunfire hits cars on Richmond interstates Richmond Real Estate: Mayo Island is for sale Why Julia and Dave are closing Secco Wine Bar in Richmond

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone