From a Virginia ABC Store to late-night comedy: 'Saturday Night Live' spoofs drunk raccoon

ASHLAND, Va. — "Saturday Night Live" took notice of the now-viral raccoon who went into the ABC Store in Ashland on Black Friday, broke bottles of alcohol and drank their contents before passing out in the bathroom.

Saturday's episode featured the critter during the "Weekend Update" segment with Colin Jost and Michael Che.

The raccoon was portrayed by Sarah Sherman, who slid onto the camera to "explain their actions" in a similar pose to the way the raccoon was discovered in the bathroom.

Sherman's costume included a bottle of the raccoon's "precious alcohol."

See the full skit below, which has been viewed nearly one million times on YouTube.

