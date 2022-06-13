Problem Solvers hear from neighbors upset about the mail

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- Neighbors from around Central Virginia have contacted the CBS 6 Problem Solvers in recent days to report problems with mail delivery to their homes.

“It's really tough, because that was some medicine that I really, really needed," LaSheena Tennessee said about the sometimes week-long mail delay to her Dinwiddie home. "Sometimes I see the dates of some of my mail and I’ll be like, it's the beginning of the month and I don’t get it until the end of the month.”

Neighbor Cari Meston echoed those concerns.

“We don’t know what to do, so we called you," she said.

She called the issues with the mail a relatively new development for her community.

“We have had very spotty mail. We haven’t had mail maybe once a week sometimes, and sometimes not even once a week," she said. "We have bills to pay. We have medical bills. We have regular bills. We have important items out there that aren’t coming.”

Meston said when she tried to get answers from the U.S. Postal Service, no one would return her call.

Unfortunately, the US Postal Service has not yet responded to the Problem Solvers about these specific concerns.

In general, the U.S. Postal Service announced in 2021 that it would implement new cost-cutting measures that would result in slower service.

According to CBS News, three-day delivery for standard first-class mail will be extended to five days. In addition to the slower mail service, hours at post offices will be cut.

The changes were in response to projections that show the U.S. Postal Service is on track to lose $160 billion over the next 10 years.

If you have concerns about your mail, call 800-275-8777 or go to U-S-P-S online and choose the Tab, Where’s My Mail.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.