He saw her story after his wife's death. Then he gave her the wheelchair she desperately needed.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A selfless woman who dedicates her time to helping others despite living with a disability is now getting help when she needs it most.

Recently, CBS 6 introduced viewers to Maleeka Whitaker, the Henrico woman left paralyzed and wheelchair-bound several years ago after she was shot.

She reached out to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers for help when her electric wheelchair broke down and she couldn't get out to her doctor appointments, help her elderly neighbors and relatives with errands, and couldn't volunteer in the community.

Across town, Jay Ball heard Maleeka's story and it tugged on his heart.

Just the day before, Jay had laid his wife to rest and her practically new electric wheelchair was sitting empty in his home.

Instantly, he knew what he wanted to do.

His decision was only furthered after he learned about Maleeka's passion for community service. He noted a connection of sorts between Maleeka and his wife.

"What jumped out is that she volunteers at Fairfield where my wife used to do that," Ball said.

Thankful that a stranger would push past his pain to help her. Both believe that this meeting was far from happenstance but rather, a divinely orchestrated moment that would fill two hearts with joy.

About a half dozen offers came in from people around the community offering to help Maleeka.

She said that she would like to thank them for the outpouring of support and she's eager to get back out in the community to resume volunteering wherever she's needed.