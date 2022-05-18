Her apartment flooded months ago. She's still waiting for thousands in damages to be covered.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- For weeks, all Tephanie Warren wanted was hot running water in her Terrace View apartment and to live comfortably.

Tephanie contacted the CBS6 Problem Solvers after a major flood happened in her home in March. She said that her complex management wasn't doing enough to help with the problem.

"The water was coming from the bathroom, both of my bathrooms, my bedroom, my kid's bedroom in their closet, kitchen area. The entire place was flooded," Warren said.

She said that she didn't have enough pots and pans and buckets to catch all the water.

"One of the workers came to me and not just me, he also spoke to my parents and my sister. He told us not to worry about anything, that they would file a claim through his company because it was their fault to reimburse me for the damages. He was even there trying to dump the water as fast as he could," Warren said.

Since her story aired, Warren said the apartment complex has consistently been here working to fix her unit.

"I'm happy with the progress. Fixed kitchen. Plumbing issues too. Finally happy to have hot water," Warren said.

However, she said the contractor hasn't covered her damaged personal items.

"I just want them to be held responsible for everything that I lost. Right now it's over $5,000 worth of items in my home," Warren said.

Warren said the complex management gave her the name of the contracting company and directed her there to be reimbursed for the personal losses.

"I've left messages, I've seen emails and called. Now to the point that when I call, they just put it to voicemail or they cut the phone completely off," Warren said.