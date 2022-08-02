This Facebook group is helping Black women with mental health by tapping into a love of outdoor living

RICHMOND, Va. -- One Facebook group is helping women keep their mental health in check by tapping into a love of outdoor living.

The group is helping hundreds of thousands of African American women, including some in Central Virginia, address problems that surfaced due to poor mental health during the pandemic.

"One of the things that we say is that this group has healed hearts and minds during the pandemic," Tara Paige, the founder of The Patio Chic, said.

Tara, the founder of the Facebook group called Black Women Who Love Outdoor Living Spaces, had no idea how far her reach would go.

Their calling card was decking out their backyards and patios with eccentric outdoor decor. Initially, Tara thought she might draw in a few hundred women to the page.

"Thousands in the group and we have 100,000 waiting to get in the group," Tara said.

In the Facebook group, women have shared stories of personal loss, lifted one another up, cheered each other's creations and generated quite the national buzz. The group has been featured on a national newscast, in Forbes Magazine, Good Housekeeping and more.

"I was on the makeover takeover summit last year with some of the most amazing actresses like Ellen Pompeo. I was on there with Tamron Hall, the Property Brothers. It was just amazing," Tara said.

Now, Tara and her fellow "suga sisters", as she affectionately calls them, are taking their virtual adventure to an in-person national event for this week's Patio Chic conference (TPCCON) in Houston.

The weekend will be focused on design and decor, entertainment, community, health, wealth and business.

"We have real estate gurus. One of the top in the Airbnb space. That is when the wealth and that business component jump in. We have partnered with Girl Trek, so we will be doing some Girl Trek activities. And of course, community. We are bringing it all together and that whole design thing. We have some amazing power players when it comes to design," Tara said.

She is convinced and proud that this effort has helped thousands of women tap into their mental health needs while giving them something to enjoy. She hopes the message will inspire women across the world.

"There's no such thing as there's no room for you. There is room for you because you were given an authentic gift to share and only you can deliver. So, it's up to you to do it. Get out there and just do it," Tara said.