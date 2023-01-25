After a 7-year wait, a Christmas miracle saved this man's life: 'It's a blessing'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Darryl Jackson's biggest life test is now his testimony. More than a year ago, he was in the midst of a desperate seven-year-long wait to get a new kidney.

"I had a lot of people praying for me," Jackson said.

Jackson had been enduring grueling dialysis sessions multiple times a week. However, nowadays, he's singing a new song after a Christmas miracle change his life.

"I was just thinking of how wonderful God has been for me and God answered everybody's prayer, including mine," Jackson said.

Jackson said he feels extremely blessed and is still amazed at how things worked out.

In December, he received three calls that a kidney was available only to find out after testing that they didn't match. While he was discouraged, he wasn't hopeless. Then, on Christmas Eve, he got the call that changed his life.

"I prayed to God and God gave me a gift on his birthday. Can you imagine that? It's a blessing!"

Jackson said he is forever grateful for the life-saving transplant, an organ he now knows came from a 20-year-old who passed away in a car crash.

Jackson believes he is still here because God has a higher purpose for him and now he vows to share his story of gratitude and raise awareness for other kidney recipients who are still praying for that life-saving call.

"Sharing your story does help because other people can see it happen and it gives them hope. All you need is a little teenie bit of hope and belief. It'll happen," Jackson said.