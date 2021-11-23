Watch
Problem Solvers help Chesterfield family clear nearly $6,000 in medical debt

Problem Solvers help family clear nearly $6,000 in medical debt
Posted at 11:29 PM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 23:31:24-05

CHESTERFIELD COUNT, Va. -- The Problem Solvers helped a Chesterfield family clear nearly $6,000 in medical debt.

When David Butler learned that his family's medical debt is being paid, his eyes filled with tears.

CBS6 first shared the story of the Butler family in October when they reached an impasse with a medical provider tied to Karen Butler's 18th abdominal surgery.

A full year after the successful surgery, David received an envelope full of bills from KabaFusion, the IV supply company.

Since CBS6's original story aired, KabaFusion engaged with the Butler family and agreed to reduce their bill to $1,000. Despite the steep discount, it was still far more than the couple could afford with numerous other outstanding medical debts.

"Oh yeah, I have a running account with VCU. I still have over $2,000 and then the physician bills. Those two are, they're getting down there.

As the Butlers prepared to send a minimum first of 24 payments to KabaFusion, the Problem Solvers looked for charities that might be able to help the family.

Instead, a viewer who asked to remain anonymous got in touch.

This holiday season, she felt called to help the Butlers and offered to pay the $1,000 balance to KabaFusion. The random act of kindness by a stranger is something the donor and the Butlers say is faith in action.

"To know that there are people out there that really truly care and Jesus, living through them, it just really makes you have goosebumps and your heart smile and tears. Our gratitude is beyond compare," Karen said.

CBS 6 News is working on your bill. Click here to email a tip to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers. Be sure to leave us your name, phone number and detailed description of the problem. You can also leave a message by calling 804-254-3672.

