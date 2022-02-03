Trey Hope's aunt found guilty of neglect

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tori Jackson Hope's attorney Vaughan Jones told a Richmond jury Wednesday that when society sees a tragic story like what happened to Trey Hope "we have to point a finger at the only person left standing" but "every story does not have a villain."

In an impassioned closing argument, Jones asked the jury to find his client not guilty of abusing and neglecting Trey.

Law enforcement charged Tori Hope with two counts of abuse and neglect after someone dropped off Trey at Chippenham Hospital on July 17, 2020. When Trey was dropped off at the hospital, he had a broken skull, a broken pelvis, and burns all over his body.

The jury returned with a split verdict, finding Jackson Hope guilty of neglect, but not guilty of abuse.

She faces up to ten years behind bars. Judge Catherine Hubbard denied Jones' request for bail.

Jackson Hope's sentencing hearing will be on March 24.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.