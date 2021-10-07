Cyber experts warn Virginians of fake job listings

RICHMOND, Va. -- Research conducted by cybersecurity professionals has revealed more than 18,000 fake job listings that help con artists steal Virginians’ identities, according to LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Government Group CEO Haywood Talcove.

Talcove leads a team of cybersecurity experts that have tracked fraud targeting the Virginia Employment Commission.

“The government has traditionally been behind the private sector in using tools to do transactions,” Talcove explained. “[Fraudsters] took advantage of legacy systems that were built in the early 2000s. They took advantage of the fact there was a disaster.”

The VEC admitted that the agency gave out $930 million dollars last year in incorrect payments. 7 percent of the money was fraudulently obtained.

It all starts with a fake job posting online.

The con artist poses as a hiring manager using a legitimate company’s name.

The applicant fills out a standard-looking application and the “manager” conducts a virtual interview. The scammers then send a link to the federally certified ID.me website that the VEC uses to verify identities.

The victim unwillingly grants the scammer permission to access their information while the overseas scammers apply for unemployment benefits in their name.

Sen. Mark Warner described the persistent issues and fraudulent incidents as a “huge issue” during a press call with reporters on Thursday.

“Our technology inside government is part of infrastructure and candidly, we haven’t made the investments that we should,” Sen. Warner explained. “Both at the federal Department of Labor and state employment commissions all across the country, our technology is way outdated. One of the things frankly we didn’t do enough of in the CARES Act relief package is upgrade technology.”

Warner is working to pass bipartisan legislation requiring state agencies like the VEC to report suspected fraud to the Department of Homeland Security. Such a requirement does not exist yet.

“That has to start with an obligation to report,” he stated. “I’m very confident we will see this at least the first step that the VECs and others report these cyber incidents so law enforcement and cybersecurity professionals across state government and federal government can act to prevent this.”

If you suspect a job listing online is fake, call the company’s HR department directly. Often, a hiring manager will not communicate via social media.

Talcove warned that scammers often use google.com, yahoo.com or other commonly used email addresses to trick their victims.

If you’re a victim of identity theft, immediately call local law enforcement and the IRS to report the crime.

“The third thing you need to do is notify the credit bureaus, Experian, Equifax and Transunion, and get a freeze on your credit,” Talcove said.

CBS 6 Problem Solvers reached out to the VEC multiple times for a comment on the fraud. As of Thursday afternoon, we are still waiting to hear back.